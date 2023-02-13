Marjorie Taylor Greene: People think aliens are invading and it's Joe Biden's fault
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) heckles President Joe Biden (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Monday laid the blame on President Joe Biden because some of her followers apparently believe the United States is under alien invasion.

Writing on Twitter, Greene sought to tamp down rumors on the internet about extraterrestrials attacking America through spy balloons that the United States Department of Defense has recently been shooting down from the sky.

"People are scared, upset, and are believing crazy things being said on the internet about the 3 objects shot down by our military," Greene wrote. "There are not aliens and no evidence of them."

Greene then turned her ire toward the Biden administration for not calming people's fears by releasing more information on the downed flying objects.

RELATED: Marjorie Taylor Greene roasted for love of BLM supporter Chris Stapleton's Super Bowl performance

"But there is a lack of transparency from the Biden admin and simple explanations are owed to the people," she said.

Of course, even if the Biden administration did release full explanations about the objects the military shot down, there is no guarantee that Greene would believe them given her past embrace of conspiracy theories.

Among other things, Greene has questioned whether multiple mass shootings in the United States were orchestrated by the government as part of a "false flag" operation, and she has also questioned whether terrorists really flew planes into the Pentagon in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

