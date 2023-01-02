CNN host struggles to fact-check Republicans claiming fraud George Santos is like Adam Schiff's impeachment

An Ohio Republican that dodged the GOP caucus call on Sunday refused to answer questions about incoming Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who has been caught lying about who he is.
Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) dodged questions from CNN host Pamela Brown about the ongoing problems in his party over the Speaker's position. Instead, Davidson pivoted to what he said was what the American people voted for and that was to start holding President Joe Biden accountable. He also argued that he wants to destroy parts of the federal government that he said have no basis in federal law for having been established.
It's an argument that former Texas Gov. Rick Perry tried to use during the 2016 campaign when he claimed that the EPA, Department of Education and the Department of Energy. Perry forgot one of those, however. He then ended up leading the department he wanted to get rid of.
Brown cut him off to ask about Santos, which he claimed was not under his purview to oppose because Santos was voted into office. Brown argued that who was voted into office was an entirely different person that Santos pretended to be. Davidson said that Santos perpetuated a fraud on his district was akin to Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) impeaching Donald Trump for what Davidson called a "witch hunt."
Schiff never impeached Trump, the full House took a vote and agreed to impeach Trump. Schiff was among the lawyers who presented the case to the Senate that Trump attempted to bribe Ukraine. Trump released the transcript of the call in which he pushed Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to "do us a favor though." Bribery is specifically listed in the Constitution as a reason to impeach a president.
Declassified text of Trump's Ukraine call notes Photo: Scren capture
Brown cut Davidson off to correct that Santos created an entirely different person who didn't exist at all simply to run for office.
For that reason, the Republicans intend to remove Schiff from his committees without holding a full-House vote. They don't intend to remove Santos from his committees, however.
It's already thought that Santos can't get a security clearance due to the number of lies he's told. That could ultimately become a blackmail problem for him.
See the interview below or at the link here:
Republicans think George Santos isn't as bad as a Democrat www.youtube.com