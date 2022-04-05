The co-hosts of "The View" brought Stephanie Grisham back to sit in during hot topics this week, but sparks started flying when she talked about how angry the right-wing gets when they're shown to be "dumb."

The conversation was about how the right has started using the word "pedophile" to insult anyone they don't like. Before, the right would scream "socialist," but the new accusation is that Democrats are enabling abusers. Such was the case when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) attacked Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME), Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) by claiming that they intended to vote to approve Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. The conversation then evolved into illogical things Donald Trump's supporters say on camera.

"Everyone knows what it is," said Sara Haines. "When you see it, you should have your ears perk up. It's the calling of a QAnon conspiracy theory. Every time they come up with some crazy story, they say, 'Oh! Let's make them pedophiles.' The conversation we're referring to is child pornography cases. She's jumping straight to pedophiles now... It's completely dishonest.

Joy Behar saw the video of the Michigan Trump supporter who called George Bush a Nazi, "and you think, how dumb is this woman? Just remember one thing, she'll be voting. Everybody needs to vote is the point. Otherwise, we're sunk."

"Especially at the midterms," agreed Haines.

"She will vote! The woman who thinks George Bush is a Nazi will be voting," said Behar.

"But I think that it is not a smart answer," said Grisham. "The more we call people idiots, even when they're saying these idiotic things, the more right gets all — they close ranks."

"They double-down," agreed Haines.

"They double-down and close ranks and they will come out voting too," said Grisham.

"But silence is being complicit, Stephanie," said Sunny Hostin. "And you gotta call an idiot an idiot when you see the idiot because I think it's really taking down our country. Mistruths."

"You can't denigrate — you can't call people names," said Grisham.

"Marjorie Taylor Greene is an idiot," said Hostin. "The definition. Open up the dictionary, look up idiot, and you see her picture!"

Grisham explained she was talking about Trump voters, not so much Greene.

See the exchange below: