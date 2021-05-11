The GOP is only a big tent 'if you're Marjorie Taylor Greene or Matt Gaetz': CNN reporter

On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "The Lead," correspondent Jamie Gangel broke down the efforts of the Republican Party to claim they are a "big tent" party — even as they prepare to take a vote to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) as conference chair for criticism of former President Donald Trump.

As Gangel noted, Republicans only seem to have this sort of hostility for independent thinkers like Cheney who are challenging the personality cult within the party — and not for far-right extremists like Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) who are mired in scandal and controversy.

"What are top House Republicans saying about the vote?" asked anchor Jake Tapper.

"I thought it was interesting," said Gangel. "We've heard sort of the same banter we heard from Kevin McCarthy, we're still a big tent. Then Scalise, the number two, he said this afternoon, it's not about right or wrong, it's about the focus of our conference. But the reality is that it's only about one thing. It's about Donald Trump's tent. It's only a big tent, I guess, if you're Marjorie Taylor Greene or Matt Gaetz, but not Liz Cheney."

"This is about one thing and one thing only: Donald Trump wants her gone," added Gangel.

Watch below: