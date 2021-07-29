Republican posts video demanding Pelosi 'come and get' her for not wearing mask -- and it doesn't go well

Congresswoman Nancy Mace. (Screenshot)
On Thursday, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) posted a video of herself maskless, demanding that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "come and get me" for not following re-imposed requirements to wear a mask on the House floor and decrying the guidelines as an "insane power grab."
Madam Speaker, your insane power grab is showing. Today I’m not wearing a mask outside of the chamber b/c I follow… https://t.co/eTr1HZWB5S— Nancy Mace (@Nancy Mace) 1627566835.0
The rules were brought back as a consequence of the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19, coupled with the fact that some members of Congress — all Republicans — remain unvaccinated. A number of other Republicans have also angrily refused to comply with the rules, like Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-C), who even allegedly threw a mask back at a staffer who offered it to her.
Mace's Twitter outburst invited immediate criticism and scorn from commenters on social media.
Nancy Mace said one negative thing about trump and 1/6. So now she has to absolutely lose her mind with stupid righ… https://t.co/RvPy9pENgR— Kombiz Lavasany (@Kombiz Lavasany) 1627569616.0
Try again....why don't u help you fellow south carolinians get vaccinated and help to prevent having to wear masks.… https://t.co/yZcxtgrYvU— Thomas Labanick (@Thomas Labanick) 1627569550.0
I think an insane power grab would be permitting the spread of a highly infectious and deadly virus to spread among… https://t.co/2Ex22TcMmy— 🦋 Fully Vaccinated! (@🦋 Fully Vaccinated!) 1627569544.0
@NancyMace Hi, Science called, they said wear a freaking mask inside, even if you're vaccinated, because COVID isn't gone.— Michael Ratliff (@Michael Ratliff) 1627568270.0
@NancyMace This isn't following science. This is foolish grandstanding.— Evil Wilma (@Evil Wilma) 1627568324.0
@NancyMace Nancy doesn't need to come get you. Just watch your paycheck shrink every time you're fined. R's are mak… https://t.co/y0LCYbbGe1— Jerome Paul (@Jerome Paul) 1627568299.0