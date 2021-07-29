Republican posts video demanding Pelosi 'come and get' her for not wearing mask -- and it doesn't go well
Congresswoman Nancy Mace. (Screenshot)

On Thursday, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) posted a video of herself maskless, demanding that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "come and get me" for not following re-imposed requirements to wear a mask on the House floor and decrying the guidelines as an "insane power grab."

The rules were brought back as a consequence of the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19, coupled with the fact that some members of Congress — all Republicans — remain unvaccinated. A number of other Republicans have also angrily refused to comply with the rules, like Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-C), who even allegedly threw a mask back at a staffer who offered it to her.

Mace's Twitter outburst invited immediate criticism and scorn from commenters on social media.








