'The MAGA-pro-Putin chorus' will be in the White House if Trump wins in 2024: conservative

Conservative Washington Post columnist Max Boot warned that if there's one thing certain about former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party it's that they're on the side of Vladimir Putin.

The world is overwhelmingly unified behind Ukraine, including in the United States. A Gallup poll showed that support for Russia has dropped precipitously over the past few weeks. As it stands, 85 percent of Americans view Russia unfavorably. Those polls were taken before the weekend of violence and the sanctions from a unified global community.

Boot warned that if people truly care about the people of Ukraine and those who oppose Putin's tyranny, the last thing America needs is to be led by the GOP MAGA crew.

"I'm very grateful at this moment that Joe Biden is the president and not Donald Trump," Boot told MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace. "Imagine what would have happened to the unity of the west with a U.S. president saying that Putin's invasion is an act of genius. It is hard to imagine all these countries getting together to impose these painful sanctions on Russia or send weapons and assistance to Ukraine."

Boot went on to explain that it's a major difference who is in the Oval Office in times like these, particularly given Trump's history with Ukraine and Putin.

It's "staggering to see Trump try to claim credit for keeping NATO strong or standing up to Russia, when anybody who remembers his tenure knows the reality was the opposite — that he was trying to blackmail Ukraine into helping him politically and talked constantly about of pulling out of NATO. He denigrated NATO members. He denigrated the alliance," Boot continued. "He talked of Putin as a friend. Even last week he was saying how much he liked Putin."

Boot explained that under Trump there were people who were willing to fight for the U.S. ideologies and the free world despite his promotion of Putin. With a new administration, those people would be gone along with anyone else who opposed Trump.

"Now, to some extent, I would say that there is a check-and-balance on Trump and on his administration because you had people like Fiona Hill or Alex Vindman or Secretary [James] Mattis or others pursuing a different policy," he said. "But the key point here is pretty much all the people had been purged by the end of the Trump term. And so, who would be in charge if Trump were to win in 2024, which he very easily could. But there's not going to be any adults in the room that's going to be the MAGA- pro-Putin chorus. That's who's going to be in charge. So, it is just frightening to imagine what can happen if Trump comes back into power because right now I have never seen the free world more united against Russian aggression and that unity in 2024 with Trump will be history."

