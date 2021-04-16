GOP leadership scrambles after 'nativist dog whistles' from the new 'White Nationalism Caucus'

Republican leadership engaged in damage control on Friday after some of the most extreme members of the House of Representatives formed a new caucus to support Angelo-Saxon heritage.

The caucus -- which has the support of Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Matt Gaetz (R-FL) -- has been panned as a "White Nationalism Caucus."

GOP leadership scrambled to claim that the party once led by Donald Trump is not racist.

"America is built on the idea that we are all created equal and success is earned through honest, hard work. It isn't built on identity, race, or religion. The Republican Party is the party of Lincoln & the party of more opportunity for all Americans—not nativist dog whistles," House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) tweeted.

House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) also attempted to clean up the mess.

"Republicans believe in equal opportunity, freedom, and justice for all. We teach our children the values of tolerance, decency and moral courage. Racism, nativism, and anti-Semitism are evil. History teaches we all have an obligation to confront & reject such malicious hate," Cheney urged.