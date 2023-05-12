'Embarrassing' pro-Trump crowd at CNN town hall trashed by their own GOP governor
Early Friday morning, newly hired MSNBC host Jen Psaki shared a clip of Gov. Chris Sununu (R-NH) uncomfortably addressing the fact that voters in his state were seen laughing at Donald Trump's attacks on E. Jean Carroll during the Wednesday CNN town hall.

The clip was part of a longer interview with Sununu that will be shown in its entirety on "Inside with Jen Psaki" on Sunday.

While a lot has been written and said about the controversial CNN town hall that set off a firestorm of criticism before and after he aired, more attention is being paid to the decidedly pro-Trump crowd that was allowed new reports coming out that the crowd was admonished to not boo, but applause was welcome.

Pressed by Psaki on how he felt the laughing by New Hampshire conservatives at sexual assault victim Carroll looked to CNN viewers, Sununu said he was embarrassed.

"It was embarrassing, right?" he began. "I can understand as the camera panned through the audience, I knew pretty much everyone and they're all Trump supporters. The audience was absolutely filled with Trump supporters so I wasn't surprised to hear the support. When you're talking about a serious issue like that, laughter, mocking and all that, it is completely inappropriate, without a doubt. It doesn't shine a positive light on New Hampshire. Again, understand what the audience makeup was."

Asked again by host about the make-up of the audience, he added, "almost all of them were Trump supporters."

"To [CNN moderator] Kaitlan Collin's credit, she'd say, 'This is so and so, and this person voted for you in '16 and maybe '20, maybe undecided,' but I think everyone voted for Trump at some point," he elaborated. "I don't know how they set it up; it was a room full of Trump supporters, so no one should have been surprised to hear the support. I would call it embarrassing."

