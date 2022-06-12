Mitch McConnell adviser slams GOPers attempting to undercut the Jan 6th hearings

During a panel discussion on CNN's "State of the Union," conservative political consultant Scott Jennings -- a key adviser to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) -- railed at Republicans who have tried to undercut the televised Jan 6th hearings.

Speaking with host Dana Bash, the conservative appeared visibly upset about what he saw during Thursday night's multi-media presentation that was viewed by over 20 million Americans.

"It's very difficult to watch all this footage and not feel your blood boiling all over again. I mean, the thing about this issue is it all happened live on television. It didn't happen behind closed doors. We all watched it," he began.

"There are a lot of Republicans who say don't believe your lying eyes," CNN's Bash interjected.

"I don't know how you watch these videos, how you watch the testimony of Officer [Carolyn] Edwards who was completely compelling and what she went through was horrific," he continued. "How do you not come to the conclusion this was a terrible day, somebody caused it and something has to come from this?"

"In the short-term, there's nothing anyone can do about Donald Trump," he continued. "But in the long-term Republicans have to decide are we going to look to the future in 2024 or relitigate the 2020 election and the chaos again? I would submit it's better for the party to look to the future and put this behind us by acknowledging what happened."

