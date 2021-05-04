Devastating CNN supercut shows Republicans crawling back to Trump after blasting him for inciting MAGA mob

The January 6th mob attack on the United States Capitol building briefly pushed Republican lawmakers to publicly criticize former President Donald Trump for his role in inciting the riot.

However, as a CNN supercut video that aired on Tuesday showed, Republicans have since come crawling back to the former president even though he put their personal safety at risk by unleashing a violent mob against them.

The video starts off with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who said that Trump deserved to be impeached in the immediate aftermath of the riots, but who recently said that Trump deserved an "A" for his tenure in the Oval Office.

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), meanwhile, accused Trump of not doing enough to stop the riots back in January, but last week claimed that Trump had immediately done everything he could have done to tell the rioters to go home.

Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), meanwhile, said that Trump had disqualified himself from federal office by inciting the mob, but then later said he would support Trump in 2024 if he were the nominee.

The most jarring of all, however, was former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, who initially excoriated Trump for his role in inciting the attack.

"He's fallen so far," she said at the time. "We need to acknowledge he let us down. He went down a path he shouldn't have and we shouldn't have followed him, and we shouldn't have listened to him, and we cannot let that happen again."

Weeks later, however, Haley revealed that she wouldn't run for president if Trump ran in 2024 out of deference to her former boss.

