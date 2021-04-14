'Who?': Republicans respond to questions about developments in Matt Gaetz's legal troubles

Republicans are starting to respond to questions from the press about Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and allegations that he was involved in a sex trafficking scandal with a former Republican tax collector.

In recent news, it was revealed that Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg has been cooperating with the Justice Department since last year on issues involving Gaetz. Greenberg has since agreed to plead guilty to charges against him, leading many to believe there was a plea agreement that involved Gaetz. Greenberg's lawyer made it clear, "I'm sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today."

In a Politico report Tuesday, Republican officials either dodged questions, denied knowing anything about the accusations or employed the "wait and see" approach.

Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK), for example, was one Republican who dodged, saying that he didn't "want to be drawn into talking about that."

By contrast, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), pretended not to know anything about it, saying he must see "what the facts are" before he could comment. Yet, he made it clear he did know the details when he explained there haven't "been any formal DOJ action yet," then claimed, "obviously we're watching it close." So much for not knowing "what the facts are."

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) took the "I don't know," approach as well, according to questions from CNN's Manu Raju.

Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), on the other hand, is hedging his bets, calling the allegations "serious," but refusing to say what should happen to Gaetz if he is indicted. "We will deal with everything as they come."

But one of the most amusing came from an unnamed Republican asked by reporters to respond in the hallway.

"Who?" the lawmaker joked.

Read the full report from Politico.

