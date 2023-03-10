'We're going to lose': GOP frantically tries to squash MAGA election conspiracists

With an eye on the 2024 election, Republicans are increasingly attempting to downplay talk of election conspiracies in the 2020 election, believing it could hurt turnout and thereby lead to another election disaster.

According to a report from the Daily Beast, Republican rumbling about "election integrity" has become muted as lawmakers move on.

As The Beast's Sam Brodey wrote, "Increasingly, what most GOP lawmakers understand, but only some are willing to say out loud, is that pursuing election changes even perceived as being responsive to Trump’s conspiracies leads only to political pain. "

That parting of the ways even extends to prominent proponents of Trump's election fraud claims disagreeing on how to move forward.

According to the report, "The right flank of the House GOP, meanwhile, is not exactly clamoring for action itself. A pair of hard-right lawmakers, Reps. Bob Good (R-VA) and Paul Gosar (R-AZ), have introduced separate MAGA-inspired election bills. Gosar’s, for instance, mandates the use of paper ballots nationwide. It has no cosponsors. When asked by The Daily Beast about the status of election bills, even [Rep. Marjorie Taylor] Greene distanced Republicans from the issue, citing concerns over federalism."

Weighing heavily on Republicans' minds was the failure of the GOP "red wave" in 2022 to arrive, reportedly bogged down by election deniers as candidates for Senate and gubernatorial seats in key states.

"The results of the 2022 midterm election, in which voters delivered stinging rebukes of candidates who campaigned heavily on denying the 2020 election, should serve as a warning sign to Republican lawmakers, said Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE). "If you look backwards, we’re going to lose. If you’re focused on the wrong thing, you can’t improve."

