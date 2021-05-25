'Disgusting': MSNBC panel erupts at GOP for refusing to condemn Marjorie Taylor Greene's anti-Semitism

On Tuesday's edition of MSNBC's "Deadline: White House," commentator Donny Deutsch laid into Republican leadership for tolerating anti-Semitic behavior from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for as long as they did, waiting days after she compared mask mandates to the Holocaust to make any sort of statement.

"As a Jew, I'm so repulsed by this beast," said Deutsch. "The comparisons to the Holocaust, they did a survey last year with 11,000 people talking to Gen-Zers and Millennial. One in ten didn't know what it was. One in ten didn't think it existed. Over half couldn't name one of death camps. This is set against the backdrop of the anti-Semitism."

"My 13-year-old daughter came and said, Daddy, is there going to be another Holocaust?" said Deutsch. "Think about the words of your child, saying that to you. Something's got to give. To understand how vile this woman is, there was a tweet that Marjorie Taylor Greene retweeted, it stayed up for six minutes. It said 'Kevin McCarthy is a moron and feckless' and used the most horrific word, the 'c' word, and said thank you for seeing the truth. If I was a reporter and had a microphone. I would stick a microphone in every congressman and senator's space, and what say you? The fact that Kevin McCarthy took five days to come out with this? Shame on you. It's sad, it's troubling, it's disgusting."

