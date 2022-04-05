Republicans scrambling to hold onto Devin Nunes seat before it disappears: report

According to a report from CNN, the California congressional seat vacated by Rep. Devin Nunes (R) is being sought by six candidates -- four Republicans and two Democrats -- despite the fact that the district will disappear by the end of the year.

Nunes stepped down at the beginning of the year to head up Donald Trump's "Truth Social" entry -- which is currently struggling -- into the race for social media supremacy.

With a redistricting about to take effect, the conservative voters who helped send Nunes to Congress will soon find themselves dispersed as district lines are redrawn.

That has the GOP candidates scrambling to win today in the hopes that being an incumbent might give them a leg up following the special election.

As CNN's Maeve Reston reports, "The largely agricultural and industrial 22nd District, which covers parts of Fresno and Tulare counties, was broken up into pieces by the state's redistricting commission, redistributing much of the GOP base into surrounding districts as it tried to strengthen the influence of Latino voters in the Central Valley. Much of Nunes' old district will now be part of the new 21st District, anchored by Fresno, where veteran Democratic Rep. Jim Costa is the front-runner in what is considered a safe seat for his party," adding the seat will be up again in November's general election.

"The brevity of the potential assignment in Washington has created a split among the candidates between those who say they're only interested in this seat and those who are simultaneously seeking another congressional office for the term that begins in 2023," the report continued before adding, "Republicans Matt Stoll and Michael Maher, as well as Democrat Eric Garcia, view the Nunes seat as a starting point as they vie to represent the new 21st District, where they will face Costa."

"Even longtime political observers of the region have been skittish about making predictions in an unusually timed special election among a field of lesser-known candidates and low spending," the CNN report stated before adding, "In the most recent breakdown of party registration available from the state, nearly 39% of voters in the current 22nd District were registered as Republicans, 34% as Democrats and 20% as "no party preference."