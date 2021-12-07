Trumpworld oligarch busted in the biggest sanctions-evasion scheme in US history is still living a ‘playboy lifestyle’ in Miami

A bombshell new investigation by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, Law&Crime and the Miami Herald revealed how a notorious figure is living a life of luxury in Florida while under protection of U.S. authorities.
"Facing 130 years in prison, infamous Turkish-Iranian money launderer Reza Zarrab took a plea deal in 2017 agreeing to testify in U.S. courts. Federal officials have since kept him out of the spotlight, while allowing him to lead a government-sanctioned life of luxury under a false identity in Miami," the Herald reported.
The investigation "found that Zarrab remains connected to his former criminal network and has received multiple unusual wire transfers from Turkey. Using fake identities, he’s invested in thoroughbred horses and a palatial equestrian facility, entering an industry rife with fraud and money laundering. U.S. officials declined to comment when asked if they have concerns about his activities or if he’s surrendered a dime of his fortune."
Zarrab has links to both Rudy Giuliani and Mike Flynn.
"Dubbed the 'The Turkish Gatsby' by media there for his playboy lifestyle, Zarrab ran a vast money-laundering operation that channeled funds to Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions against the Persian Gulf country. U.S. prosecutors offered a conservative estimate that his network moved at least $20 billion from 2010 to 2015 alone. Zarrab pleaded guilty to various charges related to fraud and money laundering," the newspaper reported.
"Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden (D-OR) was troubled by the report.
“I’ve long been concerned with how the Justice Department handled this case, and the appearance of political interference on behalf of Turkey influencing the department’s decision-making,’’ Wyden said. “This was the largest sanctions-evasion scheme in U.S. history, and the possibility that the U.S. financial system is being used to facilitate improper transactions for Reza Zarrab and other co-conspirators implicated in the scheme deserves the immediate attention of U.S. officials.”
