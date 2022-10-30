Rick Scott repeatedly fact-checked by CNN's Bash for suggesting the 2020 election was stolen

On Sunday morning, CNN "State of the Union" host Dana Bash repeatedly had to fact-check Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) for suggesting there are still questions about the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election.

During a discussion on the violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband on Friday by an election denier, host Bash noted the wave of violence since 2020 that has been incited by Donald Trump, whicht ranged from the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6 to the attack at Pelosi's home.

Asked if Republicans who have taken Trump's side need to cool their rhetoric, Scott sidestepped it and kept claiming that there are still questions about election integrity.

That, in turn, led to Bash to cut him off and state, "To be fair, senator, most of your Republican colleagues, even those in the Trump White House said the 2020 election is free and fair and that has not stopped the conspiracies from flying. Is it important for people from the top of your party, the former president on down, to tone down the rhetoric about the conspiracies that might instigate somebody who is unhinged like the man who went into the Pelosi home?"

"Dana, I think what's important is everybody do everything we can to make these elections fair," he attempted. "We've got Hillary Clinton saying the '24 election can be stolen. We have Stacey Abrams saying she didn't lose. My job is do everything we can to get people comfortable that the elections are fair. I tell people go out to vote, go be a poll watcher, and when we have the opportunity let's make our election laws safer, make sure you have voter ID, you don't have ballot harvesting, monitored ballot box."

"Just to be clear, and I want to move on, but there's no evidence that they weren't fair in 2020," the CNN host corrected him.

