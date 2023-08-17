'Someone's going to get hurt': Ex-FBI official warns Trump-motivated violence is getting worse
President Donald Trump speaks to supporters from The Ellipse near the White House on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

Threats are already surfacing from Donald Trump's supporters to members of the Georgia grand jury. One former FBI official thinks that it's going to end badly.

Speaking to MSNBC on Wednesday, former assistant director for counterintelligence at the FBI, Frank Figliuzzi, issued a harsh warning that "someone's going to get hurt."

He confessed that he's beyond "hoping" and "wishing" that lawmakers would do something to fix the terrorism laws in the United States. He has long argued that there are no domestic terrorism laws on the books, which causes problems in law enforcement.

"When I look across the extremist sites just today before coming on the show, I see, as you said, vile, racist attacks on Fani Willis and others," he said.

One of the things that Trump has done is create the attack word "rigger," which is being used instead of the N-word.

"And now it's been adopted to refer to Black people," Figliuzzi explained. "That's coming soon to a theater near you. That's horrible. Someone is going to get hurt. They're going to get hurt, and I can predict that. People have been killed because of the ideological incitement of Donald Trump. Most recently, Craig Robertson from Provo, Utah. The Capitol Hill police officers, the metro PD officers on Jan. 6th, who had heart attacks and/or strokes, and/or died by suicide."

He went on to cite those "in the Walmart in El Paso, Texas, killed by a young man who adapted the rhetoric of the Brown invader language of Donald Trump." Those in the Tops supermarket in Buffalo because the shooter there adopted the white replacement theory of the far right."

He warned, "It's getting uglier and there is a gap in what law enforcement can do about it. They've got to balance civil liberties and free speech with getting ahead of the crime before it occurs. It's an incredibly challenging threat environment."

