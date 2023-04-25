'The train is coming off the tracks': RNC responds to Biden campaign announcement with AI-generated ad
The Republican Party outsourced its rapid response to President Joe Biden's re-election announcement to artificial intelligence.

The president released a video Tuesday morning announcing his intention to run in 2024, and the Republican National Committee quickly responded with its own video featuring AI-created images that focused on a hypothetical second term instead of Biden's first-term record, reported Axios.

“Biden is so out-of-touch that after creating crisis after crisis, he thinks he deserves another four years," said RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel in a statement that accompanied the video.

The RNC video imagines Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris celebrating an Election Day party, along with a series of hypothetical reports about international and domestic crises the video suggests would crop up in a second Biden presidential term.

"Who's in charge here?" says the ad's narration. "It feels like the train is coming off the tracks."

The RNC ad drew some puzzled responses on social media.

"Things are going well right now, so we had to ask AI to imagine things going poorly," tweeted Timothy Durigan, a spokesman for the Democratic Party.

"The unusual [part] of this video is that it's based on hypothetical 'what ifs' — rather than what has already happened in term one," tweeted Shane Goldmacher, a national political correspondent for the New York Times.

"It’s pretty remarkable to me that they begin by acknowledging Biden was legitimately elected," tweeted Christopher Hale, a Biden delegate from Tennessee.

Watch the ad below or at this link.

