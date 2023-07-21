'He's not well': Morning Joe panel trashes RFK Jr. as a 'dangerous lunatic'

Panelists on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" wondered what might be wrong with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The Democratic presidential candidate appeared before Congress Thursday to deny accusations that he spreads antisemitic conspiracy theories after suggesting COVID-19 was “ethnically targeted” to spare Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people – and on Friday host Joe Scarborough called him out for lying.

"What Bobby always does, he throws something out there like [Donald] Trump, I can't believe I'm saying it, when he gets called out, he says, 'No, no, I never said that,'" Scarborough said.

"You go back and look at the tape and you see he actually said that. It's always framed in a way where he can pull back if it blows back in his face. What's the danger? What's the problem? The problem is he has said that antisemitic trope and that virus out online, and for all the conspiracy theorists that are following him, that takes root, it grows. It's Jews who pay for that, maybe by being shouted at and taunted on the streets. Maybe it's by having a rock thrown at the synagogue, maybe it's by people going in and shooting up synagogues.

"I'm talking about antisemitism in general, not talking about this specific antisemitic trope. I'm saying it's so reckless and irresponsible, for people who have known Bobby for a long time, much better than me, in fact, it's heartbreaking."

Contributor Donny Deutch agreed that Kennedy shared many similarities with Trump, but questioned his mental fitness.

"You said the quiet part out loud," Deutsch said. "The parallels between Trump and Bobby Kennedy Jr., are kind of stunning. Both very charismatic media figures that understand the media. As you said, they'll throw these grenades out and let them explode and then walk away and go, 'Well, I didn't do anything.'

"He's taking the greatest family brand name in U.S. history, Kennedy, and dumping all over it. The Kennedys have had a lot of tragedies over the years. I can't think of any greater blemish than what he's doing out there. I think he's not well. I think there's something -- you can explain all you want, but for him to throw out the controversy he throws in the latest antisemitic trope, I think he's fallen and can't get up."

"I think there's something very wrong with Bobby Kennedy Jr.," Deutsch added. "Going back to one of the earlier segments in the show, God forbid this lunatic decides to run as a third-party [candidate], the damage that would do. This is a very dangerous guy with a very storied read name that is casting a dark shadow over it."

Watch the video at this link.