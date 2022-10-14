Roger Stone ripped into Ivanka Trump after pardon snub: report

In footage from the upcoming documentary “A Storm Foretold,” about the last days of Donald Trump's presidency and the lead-up to the Jan. 6 insurrection, former Trump adviser Roger Stone goes off on a vicious tirade after finding out he won't be on the receiving end of a second presidential pardon despite his allegiance to the outgoing president.

Stone, the longtime political trickster, is currently under new scrutiny for his alleged part in the Capitol riot that forced lawmakers to flee for their lives.

Following a day in which Stone was a central character in the House committee's televised hearing where clips from the same documentary were shown of Stone stating, "I really do suspect that [the election result] will still be up in the air. When that happens, the key thing to do is to claim victory. Possession is nine tenths of law. ‘No we won, f*ck you. Sorry, you’re wrong, f*ck you,’” the Beast is reporting that Stone ranted about Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, thinking they blocked his chances for a pardon related to the insurrection.

According to Zachary Perizzo, who has viewed unreleased clips, Stone, already the recipient of one Trump pardon, flips out at the prospect of not having the protection of Trump again on the day of Joe Biden's inauguration.

"Jared Kushner has an IQ of 70. He’s coming to Miami. We will eject him from Miami very quickly; he will be leaving very quickly,” Stone reportedly exclaimed.

He then added, "He has 100 security guards. I will have 5,000 security guards. You want to fight. Let’s fight. F*ck you,” although it is unclear who he is talking about

Petrizzo then added Stone raged “F*ck you and your abortionist b*tch daughter,” which filmmaker Christoffer Guldbrandsen claims he has "no doubt" was aimed at Trump and Ivanka.

