'Unabomber manifesto had more coherence': Experts shred Trump's response to Jan.6 Committee
Donald Trump (Trump photo via AFP)

Former President Donald Trump on Friday morning responded to the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riots by issuing a lengthy 14-page rant in which he recycled multiple false claims about voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

As noted by CBS News reporter Scott MacFarlane, Trump's response to the committee begins with a false claim written entirely in capital letters that "THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION OF 2020 WAS RIGGED AND STOLEN!"

And the former president doesn't take the foot off the gas afterward, as his responses is littered with insults against the "hacks and thugs" investigating him, along with the usual diatribes against the "Fake News."

The response drew some harsh reviews from legal observers, including attorney George Conway, who argued that the "Unabomber's manifesto had more coherence to it" than Trump's response.

RELATED: 'Crazy idea!' McConnell strategist says Trump testifying to Jan. 6 Committee would be 'perilous'

Former Mueller prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, meanwhile, said that Trump's bluster in the response reminded him of the angry missives the former president fired at him when he was investigating the Trump campaign's multiple contacts with Russian agents during the 2016 presidential election.

"Just like during Special Counsel investigation: Trump’s refusing to actually say this under oath and subject to follow up questions," he wrote on Twitter. "If he believes this, why not testify to it."

Author and journalist Steven Beschloss, meanwhile, said Trump's response shows it's high time for him to face legal repercussions.

"Please indict this man and stop his pollution," he wrote.

And national security attorney Bradley Moss simply expressed disbelief that this rambling statement was apparently written by a former president of the United States.

"This is what I am told to accept as just a part of American life now," he wrote.

SmartNews