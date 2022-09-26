Clips of Roger Stone documentary show him trying to make a quick escape from DC after the insurrection

Far-right operative Roger Stone will be a piece of the Wednesday public hearing of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Congress and attempt to overthrow the election.

Stone had a video crew following him around for two years, from 2019 to 2021, and they captured Stone as he was participating in the Jan. 6 activities.

One clip MSNBC revealed showed Stone being told he needed to get out of town after the attack.

"All right, well we're going to start pulling our stuff together," Stone says on the phone. "All right, very good. Bye."

He turns to Kristin Davis and says, "Let's pack. We're outa here."

"Was that Lori?" Davis asks as Stone nods. "What time?"

"As soon as possible. They want to get out of town," says Stone.

MSNBC's Katie Phang, standing in for Ari Melber, said that it seems like Stone was running away from something.

"Yeah, well, we know that these filmmakers actually attended the Stop the Steal rally with Stone as he traveled to Washington and was in touch with the rioters that caused the violence at the Capitol and he was in part encouraging the violence and coordinating it," said Washington Post reporter Jackie Alemany. "What we still don't know and I'm curious to see, as I'm sure you both are as well, is whether or not Stone was directly in touch with the former president that day and just how closely he was coordinating with the president or whether or not there was some sort of liaison, a middleman that was relaying those communications."

It was reported earlier Monday that one of the clips of Stone shows him encouraging attackers to "shoot to kill" anyone they think might be anti-fascist protesters. He then claimed "I'm only kidding."

"The irony is that the documentary that rogers Stone did because he thought it would secure his legacy as a shrewd political operator looks look it's going end up potentially securing him a cell in federal prison," said former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal. "And you're exactly right to point to this notion of the law of criminal intent. Were you intending to do something? You've got a kind of classic Trumpian double-speak here from Roger Stone, where he first says, you know, he wants violence, bring it on. Then he says, of course, I'm only kidding. Yes, spatially you could say that means he's kidding. But read in context, and you do now have this film crew that's following him around for weeks and weeks, generating exactly that context. It's the kind of stuff that you can present to a jury and say, this is criminal intent."

See the discussion below or at the video here: