DeSantis' team manhandles 15-year-old boy who asked tough question: report

A New Hampshire teenager says he was manhandled by Ron DeSantis' security guards at a campaign event earlier this summer after he asked a question.

Quinn Mitchell said he's seen at least 35 presidential candidates in the key primary state since 2019, and the 15-year-old was shocked by what transpired after he raised his hand at a June event in Hollis to pose a question to the Florida governor, reported The Daily Beast.

“Do you believe that Trump violated the peaceful transfer of power,” the teenager asked the GOP presidential candidate, “a key principle of American democracy that we must uphold?”

DeSantis tried to sidestep the question by saying Americans shouldn't remain stuck in the past before asking, almost incredulously, whether the teen was still in high school, and the exchange went viral.

But Mitchell told The Daily Beast that members of the governor's team grabbed and physically intimidated him at two later campaign stops, on the Fourth of July and on Aug. 19.

He said he was surrounded and physically restrained at a July 4 parade after briefly interacting with DeSantis, and the candidate's private security contractors briefly detained him, while an attendee at the latter event saw a staffer for DeSantis' super PAC Never Back Down take a photo of Mitchell on Snapchat, with the ominous caption, "Got our kid."

“I actually had a reporter come up and just say, ‘They’re pointing at you and they’re watching you,’” Mitchell said.

Casey DeSantis, the candidate's wife, spoke directly to Mitchell's mother at the parade but suggested the boy was lying about what took place.

“Well, I’m a mother, too,” Casey said, according to Mitchell and other witnesses. “I know what you’re experiencing, and we’re all very afraid for our children — even if they’re exaggerating.”

Seven other sources confirmed Mitchell's accounts by sharing communications with the family at the time of the events or by recalling what they had seen in person, and the teen said the governor's team had hurt the presidential hopefuls chances in the state by mistreating him.

“Really stupid in a small state like New Hampshire," Mitchell said.



“The campaign, they could have called and said, ‘We’re so sorry, this should have never happened, we’ll get to the bottom of it,’” Mitchell added. “Never got a call like that. They never apologized to us for any of it.”

