Rich DeSantis donors 'exploded with alarm' at his recent actions: leaked chats
Many wealthy Republican donors had long thought of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a more stable and less erratic alternative to former President Donald Trump.

However, Rolling Stone has obtained some leaked chat messages that the publication says show donors "exploded with alarm" that DeSantis was doing himself massive political damage with his recent actions.

Among other things, the donors in question were upset that DeSantis was not interrupting his national book tour to oversee the disaster response to historic flooding that hit South Florida.

"What the f*ck is wrong with RD," one demanded to know.

The report also notes donors' unhappiness with DeSantis labeling Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a "territorial dispute," while others expressed their frustration at his unwillingness to directly go after former President Donald Trump, even after Trump promoted messages on his Truth Social platform that accused DeSantis of being a "groomer."

One DeSantis donor even went so far as to accuse the Florida governor of being a "damn wimp" about Trump and urged someone to convince him to start going for the jugular.

Polling has consistently shown Trump to be leading DeSantis by double digits despite the fact that Trump was impeached twice during his first term in office and despite the fact that he is the first former president to ever face felony criminal indictments.

