Florida mayor: 'Gov. DeSantis hasn't called' about deadly floods and 'I'm not sure what's going on'

South Florida has been experiencing historic flooding this week, but the mayor of one city in the region says that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appears to be missing in action.

A video posted by independent journalist Chris Nelson shows Ft. Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis being asked if he's heard from the Florida governor yet -- and he replied in the negative.

"Gov. DeSantis has not yet called," he said. "I'm not sure what's going on, but I'm sure that he's very interested in what's going on here and we're happy to work with his office. In the meantime, the state agencies, we've been working with them... I'm not sure the governor needs to be involved but the state agencies have been very helpful."

A spokesperson for Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie told Nelson that "Director Guthrie has been proactively reaching out to the city and county on behalf of the DeSantis Administration" and added that "we have yet to receive a request for assistance from Broward or Ft. Lauderdale, but the state is still sending resources to assist Floridians."

Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized DeSantis for purportedly using Florida taxpayers' dollars to run a "shadow" presidential campaign ahead of a formal announcement of a White House run.

Watch the video below or at this link.





