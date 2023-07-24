Trump flips out on the DOJ in late-night tirade: 'We must stop these monsters!'
Donald Trump (Photo by Timothy Clary for AFP)

Late on Sunday night, Donald Trump launched yet another attack on the Department of Justice for conducting multiple investigations into him, and then ranted "Have they looked at recent poll numbers?"

After receiving a target letter from the DOJ early last week that alerted him to an investigation tied to the Jan. 6 insurrection, the former president has ramped up his attacks on special counsel Jack Smith and Sunday night's Truth Social post continued the trend.

He first wrote, "How many times can Crooked Joe Biden’s DEPARTMENT OF INJUSTICE, TOGETHER WITH THEIR LOCAL DEMOCRAT D.A.’S & A.G.’S, INDICT HIS POLITICAL OPPONENT DURING THE COURSE OF THE CAMPAIGN? DO THEY UNDERSTAND THE DAMAGE BEING DONE TO AMERICA? IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE. WE MUST STOP THESE “MONSTERS” FROM FURTHER DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY!"

"Do you think that A.G. Garland, and Deranged Jack Smith, understand that we are in the middle of a major political campaign for President of the United States? Have they looked at recent poll numbers? Why didn’t they bring these ridiculous charges years before - Why did they wait to bring them NOW - A virtually unheard of scenario?" he later wrote before adding, "PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT! ELECTION INTERFERENCE!"

That was followed by an ominous meme that carried a QAnon hashtag and stated, "NOTHING CAN STOP WHAT IS COMING. NOTHING."

