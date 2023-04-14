Democrats plan to make Ron DeSantis' life miserable 'everywhere he goes'

Democratic activists have big plans to make sure that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is hounded about his decision late Thursday night to sign a draconian ban on abortion after six weeks every time he steps out of his state.

According to a report from Politico, the controversial Florida governor who is trying to boost his right-wing credentials as he ponders a run for the Republican party's 2024 presidential nomination, may have seriously hurt his political prospects by signing a bill that has big repercussions for women.

As Politico's Sally Goldenberg and Alice Miranda Ollstein wrote, "The putative presidential hopeful signed a six-week ban that the Florida state legislature passed Thursday, and Democrats, abortion-rights groups and fundraisers who oppose the measure are eager to use it to tarnish his White House ambitions."

According to one Democratic strategist, as DeSantis travels the country trying to build support for taking on Donald Trump, he will be confronted with the abortion bill signing that political analysts are calling a misstep.

“We’re going to make him own this, and his agenda, everywhere he goes,” the strategist claimed “Goes to Michigan? Abortion ban. Goes to Ohio next week? Abortion ban. And that will take different forms but we’ll hang this incredibly toxic abortion ban and his agenda around his neck with different tactics.”

Jenny Lawson, vice president of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, added, "Planned Parenthood advocacy and political organizations will make sure everyone knows his dangerous and radical record on abortion rights.”

Ryan Stitzlein, NARAL’s senior national political director contributed, “This bill is atrocious."

"This issue may ignite a small part of their primary base but it’s deeply unpopular with voters in this country," he added. "We’re activating our more than 4 million members across the country. They’ll be making calls, writing, knocking on doors.”

