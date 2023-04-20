Fox Business host warns DeSantis 'close to making a fool of himself' with anti-Disney crusade
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The event features student activism and leadership training, and a chance to participate in a series of networking events with political leaders. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Fox Business host and former Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow is warning Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to ease off his attacks on his state's most popular tourist attraction.

In the wake of DeSantis floating the idea of building a prison next to Disney World this week, Kudlow said that the Florida governor had taken things too far.

"Gov. DeSantis is close to making a fool of himself with his Walt Disney obsession," he said. "This has now been going on for months and months and months. And I would argue that it is unseemly... a governor should not come crashing down on, if not the biggest, then one of the biggest businesses."

Kudlow allowed that he was not a fan of Disney's "woke politics" but went on to say that sparring nonstop with Disney was simply not worth all the time and effort that DeSantis has been putting into it.

IN OTHER NEWS: Marjorie Taylor Greene tattles to Kevin McCarthy after being rebuked by fellow Republican

"Stop already!" Kudlow declared. "He's not running against Walt Disney for president!"

Right-wing radio host Mark Simone then chimed in to argue that DeSantis' Disney fight showed that he "has no campaign skills, he can't debate, and he can't negotiate."

Watch the video below or at this link.


SmartNews Video