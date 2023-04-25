Ron DeSantis blasted by Ft. Lauderdale residents for not surveying flood damage

She went on to reveal that some of the anti-Semitism she saw was when Fox was searching for a new "diversity ambassador" and couldn't find anyone other than a white Israeli man who they gave the gig to. Grossberg explained that Jewish was "diverse" in the Fox world. It came with a $10,000 stipend for the role, which they suggested could buy pizza for the whole office every week for a year.

Grossberg went on to say that Carlson was "obsessed" with searching for an FBI agent in the crowd at the Jan. 6 attacks on the Capitol. She said she couldn't find anyone. She then was asked to find a lawyer for one of the Proud Boys or Oath Keepers who were willing to say that there were FBI agents in the audience on Jan. 6 and were instigating the crowds. None of the lawyers would do it.

Still, Carlson went all in on the conspiracy about Oath Keeper Ray Epps being a secret FBI agent who pushed the crowd to attack the Capitol. Epps appeared on CBS's "60 Minutes" Sunday when he said that Carlson was "obsessed" with him.

"He's going to any means possible to destroy my life and our lives," Epps explained.

The show revealed that Carlson featured Epps in at least 20 episodes. Epps explained that he thought it was because he was labeled as a scapegoat.

Grossberg was also ordered to search through the video footage of Jan. 6 to find FBI agents.

"I found it difficult to cover the stories they wanted me to cover. I wasn't expecting it," Grossberg said. "Maybe I should have. That's what some people say. Right toward the end of my time when the Jan. 6th tapes were coming out, Tucker was very set on finding an FBI person who was implanted in the crowd and spinning this conspiracy that they were ultimately the ones responsible for the Capitol attack, not Fox News — as they're about to go into the Dominion trial. It was really the FBI that set up this thing, not Fox telling the American people that the election was rigged and the voting machines did it."

She said she went back to them and said, "Look, there's no conspiracy theory here. I called the attorney who is representing one of the Proud Boys he told me on two occasions, 'There's no conspiracy. Get away from this stuff this is dangerous. Tell Tucker to stop. I will come on your show, but I'll walk off if he asks me this."

See the first half of the interview with Grossberg below: