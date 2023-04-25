Ron DeSantis blasted by Ft. Lauderdale residents for not surveying flood damage

While Ron DeSantis is on a four-nation tour in an apparent effort to enhance his foreign policy credentials ahead of a likely presidential run, the Florida governor is hearing it from residents at home whose communities were flooded by an unprecedented storm that he has not yet visited, WPLG Miami's Andrew Perez reports..
“I don’t think they realize how bad it is,” said Cheryl Lovejoy, a homeowner who lives in Ft. Lauderdale told the television station, known in South Florida as “Local 10.”
“Our whole house is devastated. I’ve got elderly and sick people still in the home. I’m waiting on insurance to kick in. Still no funds yet. I haven’t heard from anybody.”
Lovejoy believes it’s imperative that state officials, including DeSantis, survey the damage.
“He’s the governor. This is our home,” she told WPLG.
“This is what he governs. He should be interested and on point with what’s going on here.”
DeSantis was in Japan earlier this week, where he met with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
DeSantis addressed his flagging poll numbers during an awkward press conference in which he told reporters “I’m not a candidate, so we’ll see if and when that changes.”
DeSantis’ international travel follows a book tour in which he visited key early-voting states including Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina, and Nevada.
Florida State Sen. Shervin “Shev” Jones, a Democrat, is among those who assailed DeSantis over his travels.
“@GovRonDeSantis took a 19 hour flight to Japan, but couldn’t take a 1 hour & 50 min flight to Fort Lauderdale,” Jones tweeted.
Donald Trump Jr. tweeted “Fort Lauderdale is under water and DeSantis is campaigning in Ohio right now instead of taking care of the people suffering in his state.”