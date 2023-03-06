John Oliver dispels the belief that Florida is not destined for failure

After a knock on O.J. Simpson for having special insight into the Alex Murdaugh trial, HBO host John Oliver turned to his main story, which was Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and his tragic life as a melting snowflake in sunny Florida.

He began with the new ad that DeSantis is promoting, claiming that Florida is "proof that we're not destined for failure."

"I don't know about that, Ron," Oliver raised a finger. "Last year alone in Florida a man tried to steal a crossbow by stuffing it down his pants. A woman instigated a police chase so she could cross 'getting arrested' off her bucket list. And a man was charged with battery for throwing a hotdog at a police officer. We the people, may not be destined for failure, but a lot of individuals down there sure do seem drawn to it."

He noted that the war with Disney, the right-wing laws that have no hope of being upheld in court, and the release of a book he wrote while he was supposed to be serving as governor, mismanaging the aftermath of a deadly hurricane, fixing the insurance crisis and contending with the impact of a red tide on the state's tourism.

Oliver went on to mention Donald Trump attempting to come up with a nickname for DeSantis, starting with Ron DeSanctimonious. That has since given way to "Meatball Ron."

"Yeah, he was calling him Meatball Ron. And I hate to say it, but Trump's still got it," Oliver laughed about Trump's knack for nicknames. "It's perfect in that it's childish and hurtful and it's genuinely easy to articulate."

He then noted that the attack on DeSantis from pundits calling him "Trump with a brain," is not helpful and explained it's like saying "this chicken pot pie that fell on the sidewalk."

The rest of the episode was a line-by-line takedown of the Florida governor as a thin-skinned wimp terrified to answer actual questions, much less face his opposition.

You can see the full video below or at the link here:



