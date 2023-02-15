Stephen Colbert loves the 'crystallized genius' of Trump's new nickname for Ron DeSantis
As Raw Story noted earlier on Tuesday, "Donald Trump loves to denigrate and define his opponents with mocking nicknames, and he's reportedly got a new one for his strongest would-be rival."

The New York Times reports Donald Trump is calling his potential 2024 rival “Meatball Ron” in private.

"Let’s be honest," the Daily Beast's Matt Lewis argued. "Trump is an equal opportunity offender. His goal is to come up with some way… any way to define, diminish, and humiliate his opponents. He works diligently at this effort, testing and revising his slurs. And while 'DeSanctimonious' was a good first effort, it also had too many syllables. Likewise, 'Shutdown Ron,' the other name he is reportedly toying with, doesn’t have the same ring as 'Meatball Ron.'"

“Oh, I do not like how much I love that,” CBS's Stephen Colbert said, reacting to the new moniker during his Tuesday night monologue, which also chided Nikki Haley's presidential campaign announcement.

"She doesn't put up with bullies," Colbert said, mocking Haley. "She only calls them on the phone to ask them if she can run for president. Because nothing says strength like picking your bully's brain before you can do anything."

But it was the revelation of Trump's new nickname for Ron DeSantis that made Colbert giddy. "It’s so dumb and accurate."

"The nickname is an apparent dig at DeSantis' appearance. Really? Let's see for ourselves..."

Colbert also shared that “Meatball Ron” can be worked into Billy Joel's hit “Uptown Girl,” before leading his audience into a hilarious rendition dedicated to Trump's presumed 2024 foe.

Meatball Ron

Marina is his big turn on

Very scared of CRT

Loves to roll around in Spaghetti

You can watch the full monologue below or at this link.

Beans For Valentine's Day? | Nikki Hayley Is Stephen's Best Friend | "Meatball Ron" youtu.be

