'What the hell are you talking about?': DeSantis buried by former RNC head over 'dumbest political ad you could ever make'

During an appearance on MSNBC's "The Sunday Show," former Republican National Committee chair Michael Steele went on a blistering rant about an ad coming from Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign claiming "On the 8th day God looked down on his planned paradise and said: 'I need a protector.' So God made a fighter."

By which the campaign means the controversial Florida Republican governor, in the ad tweeted out by the wife of DeSantis.

After watching a fragment of the ad served up by host Jonathan Capehart, Steele shook his head before launching into an epic rant.

"That is some of the most ass-backwards blasphemy I've ever heard in my life," Steele began as he warmed up. "One of the dumbest political ads you could ever make. And to have your wife go out, under your spouse's name?'

"It's insulting. but it tells you what this white Christian nationalism is all about -- that's who it appeals to," he continued. "It doesn't appeal to churchgoing folks on Sunday, people who actually read the Bible. On the eighth-day, really? Church much? Seriously, on the eighth-day?"

"This idea, oh, God needs a protector," he continued. "Yeah, you could even ask Moses to do that part, right? What the hell are you talking about? Oh, God needs someone who's going to go out and challenge the status quo. You ever hear of a man named Jesus? I don't need Ron DeSantis to be Christ. I just need him to be governor, and that is the problem. These idiots mesh it all together and think they are one and the same."

Watch below or at the link: