Morning Joe accuses Ron DeSantis of 'throwing Jesus under the bus' in latest pitch to voters

Early Monday, "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough expressed both amusement and disgust over a campaign ad pushed out by the wife of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) that suggested God made her husband "on the 8th day" to lead America.
The day after MSNBC contributor Michael Steele dropped the hammer on the Florida Republican for the same ad, Scarborough laughed at the DeSantis camp for thinking it was a good idea and stated that DeSantis "threw Jesus under the bus."
\u201cI love you, Ron.\n\nOn behalf of millions of people, never stop fighting for freedom.\u201d— Casey DeSantis (@Casey DeSantis) 1667572202
"And God created a man," the MSNBC host began, mocking the voiceover from the ad. "Seriously, Ron, don't throw Jesus under the bus. You do your thing, but I've literally never heard anything like that before in my life. Just say that God made me to be governor of the state of Florida."
"So I could take people and send them on a plane and send them to Martha's Vineyard and abuse them and be cruel. That's what God told me to do," co-host Mika Brzezinski interjected.
"If you haven't seen it, you should see it. it's deeply disturbing," Scarborough continued before adding, "All things aside, whether you like DeSantis or not, have you ever heard a candidate having a Paul Harvey-type person -- I know they did it to own the libs and get the media talking about it. Again, I would never throw Jesus under the bus, and make people think that, like, Jesus had created me so they could vote for me on Tuesday. That was breathtaking."
Watch the video below or at this link.
MSNBC 11 07 2022 07 22 17 youtu.be