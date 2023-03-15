Ron DeSantis' Ukraine remarks 'landed like a thud' among Hill Republicans: reporter

Punchbowl News' Jake Sherman told MSNBC on Wednesday that what Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) said about Russia's invasion of Ukraine hasn't gone over well among Republicans on Capitol Hill.

DeSantis, who is assumed to be readying to announce his run for president in 2024, dipped his toe into foreign policy only to have it bitten off by retired generals and other military experts along with Capitol Hill Republicans.

DeSantis said that the war was nothing more than a "territorial dispute" that the U.S. should not get itself further embroiled in. He went on to say, “becoming further entangled” is not in America’s “vital interests." Going on to attack President Joe Biden's "blank check," DeSantis implied that he would withdraw any funds for Ukraine if elected in 2024.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) went off on DeSantis via Twitter.

Raw Story spoke to Graham after the Twitter thread, saying that it likely won't matter to anyone in the Senate and that they'll make whatever decisions they intend to make.

"It's a miscalculation by DeSantis because he's not known," Graham explained. "And if you think that pulling the plug on Ukraine helps us with China, that's a big mistake. Problem with Trump doesn't matter because he's known. He's already got to be president. People remember America and are afraid of him. DeSantis is probably introducing himself in an inartful way."

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told Raw Story on Tuesday, "I know where it says they [Trump and DeSantis] stand. I assume they said what they believed. I believe it's in the national interest for us to honor our word. We made a commitment to Ukraine that we would ensure their sovereignty, and that's what we're doing."

But when Raw Story caught up with him on Wednesday, he also said that he disagrees with Gov. DeSantis.

"I wish everyone held my point of view," Romney cracked. "But that's the nature of politics."

Speaking out about DeSantis' comments, Republican Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) told MSNBC that it isn't so much "charity but an act of self-preservation."

Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) told MSNBC that the last thing the world needs "is a bully with nuclear weapons feeling like he's emboldened and that there's no one keeping him in check."

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) agreed, saying "I'm very disturbed he feels that way."

Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SC) suggested to DeSantis that he might get an actual briefing before he tries to speak out on Russia again.

Conservative William Saletan wrote in The Bulwark, “A Democratic president is standing up to Putin. And he’s facing a Republican who would rather attack Mickey Mouse.”

See the comments from Punchbowl's Sherman below or at the link here.