Embattled Republican Ron Johnson painted into a corner with upcoming vote: report

According to a report from Politico, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) -- who has fallen behind his Democratic opponent as he makes a bid for a third term in the Senate -- is facing a crucial vote within two weeks that could dictate his political future.

As Politico's Marianne Levine and Molly Otterbeine report, Johnson will be confronted with a closely watched vote on the Senate floor that would enshrine same-sex marriage which likely won't help him with swing voters but could definitely hurt him with the hard-right voters he needs if he has any hope of beating Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes (D) who has surged past him in the polls.

According to the Politico report, "Johnson surprised many fellow senators last month when he said he saw 'no reason' to oppose what he described as unnecessary House-passed legislation designed to protect same-sex marriage, which could come to the floor as soon as next month," only to later hedge his bet on a Senate version where he might choose to vote "present" and hope for the best -- politically speaking.

According to his spokesperson, "During the time he’s been back in Wisconsin over recess, he has spoken with a number of constituents who have concerns about the bill and the risk it may pose to religious liberty."

That may put him in conflict with popular public sentiment with 70 percent of polled Americans approving of same-sex marriage.

"No matter where Johnson falls on the same-sex marriage bill, Democrats and Republicans alike underscored that the onetime Tea Party icon and occasional GOP gadfly isn’t about to execute a full rebrand or centrist makeover," the report states. "Yet as he trails Barnes in recent public polling, with one survey showing him behind by seven points, he doesn’t appear eager to hand Democrats a line of attack on social policy that has never been the center of his attention, especially when his favorability rating is already underwater."

Noting that a same-sex marriage vote won't be a game-changer for Johnson, the report adds that his vote -- whichever way he goes -- won't be helpful.

As Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) put it: "This is part of a picture that people are painting about Republicans, that they are extreme on a wide variety of issues. The problem for Republicans is they actually are extreme so it becomes pretty difficult, two-and-a-half months before the election, for [Arizona GOP Senate nominee] Blake Masters or Ron Johnson to suddenly position themselves as center-right.”

You can read more here.