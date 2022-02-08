Trump-loving GOPer Ronny Jackson armed himself with a makeshift club to fend off Jan. 6 rioters: new book

According to an excerpt from the New York Times' Jeremy Peters' new book, "Insurgency: How Republicans Lost Their Party and Got Everything They Ever Wanted," Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) -- one of Trump's biggest boosters -- was forced into a Congressional office where he and other lawmakers busted up furniture to arm themselves as Capitol rioters pounded on the door during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Jackson, a retired United States Navy rear admiral who served as a doctor to multiple presidents, relayed to the Times' journalist what went on behind closed doors as supporters of the former president rioted in the halls of Congress with Punchbowl News publishing excerpts from the newly released book.

According to Punchbowl, Peters wrote, "The click, click, click of the House chamber doors sent Jackson into fight-or-flight mode. By chance, Jackson was sitting with two other freshman members of the Texas delegation who also had military training. Tony Gonzales, a Navy veteran, and Pat Fallon, a former Notre Dame wide receiver who served in the Air Force, were also Republicans. They were all now faced with wondering whether they would survive an attack from people they thought they were representing."

WATCH: Bad news for Trump as GOP turns into the 'party of Marjorie Taylor Greene'

"The three men grabbed whatever they could to fashion makeshift weapons. They broke legs off chairs to use as clubs and ripped the base off a hand sanitizer dispenser stand to wield as a baton. They picked up whatever furniture that wasn’t bolted down—desks, cabinets, chairs—and piled it up in front of the doors. The voices they could hear on the other side of those doors grew louder and louder. 'This is our house!' a man outside shouted. Another intruder smashed a window, sending glass bits flying inside," the narrative continued. "Officers drew their guns and aimed them at the jagged holes where the glass had been punched out. Then the doors started buckling."

"Jackson took off his necktie. If the mob did get inside, he told himself, it was best not to give them something to strangle you with. His mind flashed to a war zone in the Middle East. This should not be happening in Washington, D.C., he thought. Gonzales had a similarly disturbing thought: Wouldn’t this be something? I fight in Iraq and Afghanistan just to be killed in the House of Representatives," Peters wrote.





Watch the latest video at <a href="https://www.foxnews.com">foxnews.com</a>