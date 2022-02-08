Bad news for Trump as GOP turns into the 'party of Marjorie Taylor Greene'

During a long panel discussion on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" about the increasingly rightward swing of the Republican Party that began with the Tea Party and accelerated under Donald Trump, agreement was reached that Trump is no longer radical enough for the party and conservatives are already looking past him.

Sitting down with the New York Times' Jeremy Peters to discuss his new book "Insurgency: How Republicans Lost Their Party and Got Everything They Ever Wanted," which looks at how the "Party of Lincoln" became the party of Trump, the author stated that a new generation of lawmakers are stealing Trumpism and leaving Donald Trump behind.

In particular, Peters noted the rise of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA.)

"Is this the party of Marjorie Taylor Greene or the party of Donald Trump?" Peters asked rhetorically. "Right now Marjorie Taylor Greene has a saying, and it is an accurate one: 'I am the voter,' right. She is not every voter, but she is a lot of voters out there."

"Trump is in this interesting situation right now where a lot of his base has gotten to the right of him -- this is the story of the Republican Party," he explained. "Like this is the story that I tried to trace in the book starting back in 1992, is, every time the GOP establishment -- let's not forget Trump is the establishment now as the leader of the party -- every time they try to use and coopt this insurgent energy it backfires on them, from Sarah Palin to the Tea Party. You can go on and on; Pat Buchanan even. The George H.W. Bush people in 1992 let him speak at the convention, and what did he do? He gave the most memorable convention speech in modern times that absolutely eviscerated establishment Republicans."

"The problem with Trump, if this becomes the dominant gene, that dominant gene is a 40% gene in America," host Joe Scarborough countered. "That's why, if the Republican Party has a future, it is not with one of these Trumpists, it is with a [Virginia Governor] Glenn Youngkin. It is with a Republican that actually knows how to win statewide, who knows how to win swing voters [that] Donald Trump lost."

"Republicans have lost the national popular vote, what, six out of seven times? Six out of the last seven elections?" he continued. "I understand Democrats, demographics aren't breaking this same identical way the way the Democrats would want but they're breaking the Democrat's way. This is a losing long-term formula. I know everybody has their hair set on fire and running around in circles in the blogosphere but this is just a formula for losing if this is the dominant gene in the Republican party, and they know it."

MSNBC contributor John Heilemann jumped in to add that Trump's influence with far-right voters began to wane when he recently endorsed Covid-19 vaccines.

"I don't think it got into your book because it was probably too late for you," Heilemann told Peters. "I think when you write the sequel for the book, the moment Donald Trump sat on the stage with Bill O'Reilly and touted taking the booster shot he got booed. That will be a seminal moment in the trajectory of the Republican Party. You could tell Trump was a little stunned that that was not just a couple of catcalls, it was a loud wave of boos, that the party was now, you know, genie out of the bottle, runaway train. He thought this party is more looney than me."

