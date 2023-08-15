Newly released body camera footage from the incident at a rodeo in Amarillo, Texas, earlier this month sheds some new light on why police briefly detained Congressman Ronny Jackson (R-TX) after he intervened to allegedly help someone in a medical emergency, reported The Daily Beast on Monday.
"The Department of Public Safety released the 31-minute, partially audible video of Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson on Monday," reported A.J. McDougall. "In the footage, Jackson, once former President Donald Trump’s physician, can be seen trying to help a 15-year-old girl who officials said was having a seizure. The trooperrepeatedly asked Jackson to step back and let paramedics take over, according to The Texas Tribune."
On the footage, Jackson erupted at the trooper, saying, “I’m gonna call the governor tomorrow and I’m gonna talk to him about this sh*t because this is f**kin’ ridiculous,” and “You are a f**king full-on d*ck! You better recalculate, motherf**ker!”
Jackson was cuffed and detained, but ultimately later released without being arrested.
Immediately after the incident, Jackson's office issued a statement saying that "confusion developed with law enforcement on the scene and Dr. Jackson was briefly detained and was actually prevented from further assisting the patient," and strenuously denying that Jackson had been drinking.
Jackson's district, which covers the North Texas cities of Amarillo and Wichita Falls, is one of the most heavily Republican districts in Congress. He has faced controversy after he was allegedly offered security by Oath Keepers militiamen around the Jan. 6 attack, although he denies knowing the people in question.
Se an excerpts of the footage below from the Texas Tribune or at the link here.
Bodycam footage of U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson (Excerpt)www.youtube.com
Bodycam footage of U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson being detained (Excerpt)www.youtube.com