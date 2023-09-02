Giuliani could owe 'tens of millions of dollars' for defamation: poll workers' lawyer

Rudy Giuliani will have to face a trial on defamation damages, and the attorney of the two poll workers he defamed says they are seeking more than "tens of millions of dollars."

The man once known as "America's mayor" recently lost the defamation case brought by Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, who sued Giuliani for defamation and false statements following the 2020 presidential election. Now, the trial moves on to the damages portion, according to their attorney, Meryl Conant Governski.

Appearing on MSNBC's Symone on Saturday, Conant Governski said she and her clients are not paying attention to Giuliani's criminal trial. Instead, she noted, they are "focused squarely on holding Mr. Giuliani accountable" in the civil case.

"And so for our purposes, we will present our case to a jury to show why Mr. Giuliani should pay tens of millions of dollars to our clients in compensatory damages and punitive, on top of it," she said.

She also said Giuliani was rightfully being sanctioned for not coughing up evidence in her clients' case.

"This opinion was no accident. It was the work of 18 months of painstaking work, of our legal team in trying to get straight answers from Mr. Giuliani, and apprising the court of every step along the way, of answers that were incomplete and that illustrated a failure to preserve documents which you are obligated to do," she then added.

