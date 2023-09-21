Rudy Giuliani is still violating court orders in election worker defamation suit: filing
Gage Skidmore.

In a new filing, attorneys for Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss have accused former President Donald Trump associate Rudy Giuliani of not complying with a sanction order issued in their defamation case against him.

The order required Giuliani to produce certain materials for discovery, including viewership statistics for Giuliani Communications, and to reimburse the attorneys' fees of the plaintiffs, currently totaling almost $90,000.

Giuliani, a former federal prosecutor and mayor of New York City, was a key proponent of conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election. He is separately being prosecuted in Georgia as part of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' election racketeering case.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

Freeman and Moss were allegedly a particular target of Giuliani, who spread false claims that they were stuffing ballots during the counting process in Atlanta. The two were subject to a campaign of harassment and threats from Trump supporters.

All of this comes amid reporting that Giuliani is facing a dire shortage of funds.

The Trump camp has hosted a fundraiser for Giuliani that paid for his fees to keep electronic records; however, he still has over a million in outstanding liabilities. Meanwhile, Giuliani is being sued by his attorney, Robert Costello, for failing to render legal fees.

2020 ElectionSmartNewsTrump Indictment