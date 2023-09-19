Rudy Giuliani sued by his lawyer for $1.36 million in unpaid legal fees

Former President Donald Trump's close ally Rudy Giuliani is being sued by his lawyer, Robert Costello, for $1.36 million in unpaid legal fees, MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin reported on Monday.

The lawsuit was filed in the Supreme Court of New York for Manhattan.

"From on or about November 2019 through on or about July 2023, Plaintiffs provided legal services on behalf of the Defendant. The legal services included, but were not limited to representing the Defendant while he was being criminally investigated by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, representing the Defendant during a pending criminal investigation in Georgia by the Fulton County District Attorney's Office, representing the Defendant during a pending criminal investigation by Special Counsel Jack Smith regarding the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol, and representing the Defendant during a pending investigation by the U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol," said the suit.

Despite this, Giuliani only paid $214,000 out of the $1.5 million agreed to in the retainer contract, Costello alleged.

Giuliani, who previously served as a U.S. Attorney and the Mayor of New York City, and ran for president in 2008, is one of the 18 co-defendants charged along with Trump in the Georgia election racketeering case, which means he requires even more legal services than the ones he already owes money for.

Previous reporting has detailed that Giuliani is in a dire financial situation, as in addition to unpaid legal fees, he has a number of other expenses, including hundreds of thousands of dollars to retain electronic records, and a default judgment against him from a lawsuit by a pair of Georgia election workers he spread defamatory conspiracy theories against.

Trump has been reluctant to pay Giuliani's legal expenses directly; however he did host fundraisers to pay off some of Giuliani's electronic records fees.