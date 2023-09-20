Rudy Giuliani forced to appear in person for entire defamation damages trial

Rudy Giuliani is reportedly going to be required to appear in person for the entirety of a trial for damages after he was found liable for defaming two poll workers.
Raw Story reported earlier this month that the man once known as "America's mayor" had lost the defamation case brought by Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, who sued Giuliani for defamation and false statements following the 2020 presidential election. They also said that they were seeking millions of dollars in damages from the politician. Now, the trial moves on to the damages portion to determine what's owed.
If Giuliani thought he could skip out on parts of the trial, or attend remotely, he was wrong, according to Politico's senior legal affairs reporter, Kyle Cheney.
"JUST IN: Rudy Giuliani will be required to appear in person for the duration of his trial on damages for defaming Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss," Cheney reported Wednesday. "Judge Howell sets it to begin Dec. 11."