George Conway: Here's why Trump should fear Rudy Giuliani will turn on him

Anti-Trump conservative George Conway on Thursday wrote an editorial for the Washington Post in which he broke down the dangers former President Donald Trump faces from his one-time personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.
Conway starts out by noting that federal investigators seem to be probing whether Giuliani's efforts to oust former ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch were done at the behest of foreign government officials who were paying him to lobby Trump.
Conway notes that Giuliani almost certainly doesn't want to go to jail if he's charged with violating Foreign Agents Registration Act, which means that he'll have to offer up something on Trump if we wants to avoid spending his elder years in prison.
"If Giuliani has anything to offer prosecutors to save himself, it would have to be Trump, the only bigger fish left," Conway writes. "And it was arguably criminal for the then-president to have used his official powers to try to coerce foreign officials into aiding his reelection campaign. In fact, Giuliani's admission that he wasn't conducting foreign policy, but merely helping Trump personally, is exactly what would make the scheme prosecutable."
In the end, Conway thinks that Giuliani may have the goods on Trump -- and the former president "just might want to rethink stiffing Giuliani on those [legal] bills."