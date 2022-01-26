Rudy Giuliani should be 'very worried' as evidence exposes him as coup 'mastermind': Former prosecutor

On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," former federal prosecutor Shan Wu broke down the jeopardy facing Rudy Giuliani for his involvement in the plan to submit fake electors to Congress for former President Donald Trump.

"He should be very worried legally," said Wu. "He says that, quote, he wouldn't associate himself with anything false, and there he is doing exactly that. And these evidences coming out that he was in charge of this, his own representations of his role sounds like he is a mastermind, a key player. That's going to be a big problem for him here."

Wu then tried to play devil's advocate and imagine some defenses Giuliani could muster to defend himself against charges -- but he said charges may be coming nonetheless.

READ MORE: DOJ has moved beyond 'small fish' — and is 'working their way up' to the coup leaders: CNN legal analyst

"I mean, there may be some defenses down the road, claiming that some of these documents have some disclaimers on them," added Wu. "But overall, if the Department is looking at this and they charge, they are going to charge the whole kit and caboodle. And I would be very surprised if he is not charged, frankly, if this continues."

Watch below: