Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was the mastermind of the effort that resulted in fake electors submitting election certificates in five states, according to a new report in The Washington Post.

Republicans were signed on to Arizona's phony election certificate refused to tell the Arizona Republic who organized the effort. One of the fake electors in Michigan said the call from "an attorney working on behalf of Trump in Washington, D.C."

On Thursday, The Post reported it was Giuliani, a former associate attorney general who had his law licenses suspended for spreading Trump's lies about election fraud.

"The Trump electors gathered in plain sight, assisted by campaign officials and Trump attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani, who said publicly that the rival slates were necessary and appropriate. Internally, Giuliani oversaw the effort, according to former campaign officials and party leaders who, like some others interviewed for this report, spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations," the newspaper reported. "One of the people familiar with the plan said Giuliani was assisted at times by an anchor from the right-wing network One America News."

The reporter is allegedly Christina Bobb.

"Behind the scenes, in the days leading up to the electoral college vote, Giuliani participated in at least one conference call with campaign staffers and Republican activists that included detailed discussions about preparing the rival electoral slates, according to former campaign officials," the newspaper reported.

Giuliani's alleged role could expose him to legal liability. State Attorneys General Dana Nessel (D-MI) and Hector Balderas (D-MN) have forwarded criminal referrals to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Former federal prosecutors Dennis Aftergut and Melanie Sloan have argued it is important for the Department of Justice to charge those responsible.

"Those who had a hand in crafting and attempting to submit false certificate of electors may have committed multiple crimes, including forgery and fraud. The actions of these state officials are important steps towards uncovering the scope and depth of the attempted plot to steal the election and keep former President Trump in power," they wrote. "Many of the certificates used the same words and font, as if coordinated and copied from a common template. By contrast, the genuine certificates vary greatly in form, language and look."

On Monday, the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol issued a subpoena to Giuliani, along with Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell, and Boris Epshteyn.

"Rudolph Giuliani actively promoted claims of election fraud on behalf of the former President and sought to convince state legislators to take steps to overturn the election results. He was reportedly in contact with then-President Trump and various Members of Congress regarding strategies for delaying or overturning the results of the 2020 election," the committee explained.