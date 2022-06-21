Rudy Giuliani: Jan. 6 hearings are an 'extension of the kill Trump program'

Speaking on his podcast Common Sense, Rudy Giuliani slammed the Jan. 6 hearings, calling them a politically-motivated spectacle that's designed to help Democrats win upcoming elections.

According to Giuliani, the hearings are "completely political and intended to affect the 2022 and 2024 elections."

"...and a further extension of the 'kill Trump' program by any means possible," Giuliani continued. "I call this, 'Russian collusion 2,' or 'Russia collusion Ukrainian corruption 3' because this is the third attempt to try and destroy [Trump] with false evidence."

"We've gotta let the American people know because it's being hidden from them and it's like we live in a communist state."

IN OTHER NEWS: The staggeringly un-Christian antics of Lauren Boebert

While speaking under oath before the committee this Tuesday, Arizona Republican House Speaker Russell "Rusty" Bowers said that Giuliani admitted to not having any evidence of mass voter fraud despite repeatedly claiming he did.

"My recollection, he said, 'We've got lots of theories, we just don't have the evidence,'" Bowers said.

The committee said in its fourth hearing that Trump and his allies were personally involved in pushing Republican-controlled legislatures to flip the results in several swing states, away from Joe Biden and into Trump's column.

Rusty Bowers, speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives, testified about pressure to reverse his state's results, from Trump and Giuliani.

READ MORE: Marjorie Taylor Greene whines about calls to eject her from the House of Representatives

Bowers said Trump demanded a hearing at the Arizona State Capitol to investigate allegations of election fraud but Bowers responded that the evidence didn't warrant a hearing, "and I did not want to be used as a pawn."

"You are asking me to do something against my oath, and I will not break my oath," Bowers told Trump, according to his testimony.

Bowers said he asked Giuliani "on multiple occasions" for evidence of his stolen election claims.

He told committee members Giuliani said "we've got lots of theories, we just don't have the evidence."

Watch the video below:

With additional reporting by AFP

NOW WATCH: Eric Greitens 'Rhino Hunt' ad creates label of being 'mentally unstable'

Eric Greitens 'Rhino Hunt' ad creates label of being 'mentally unstable' www.youtube.com



