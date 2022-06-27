'This is a police matter?' Rudy Giuliani's assault claims wilt after video emerges

Rudy Giuliani claims to have been assaulted by a grocery store worker, but viewers were dubious after video of the incident was released.

The former New York City mayor and Donald Trump attorney was talking to a small group of people around 3:30 p.m. at ShopRite on Staten Island when an employee approached him from behind, and clapped him on the back.

“I was shoulder-to-shoulder with Rudy inside ShopRite,” witness Rita Rugova-Johnson told the New York Post. “We’re talking, and all of a sudden an employee came out of nowhere and open-handedly slapped him in the back and said, ‘Hey, what’s up scumbag?’

“[The attacker] was on duty at the time,” Rugova-Johnson added. “The cops arrested him.”

Giuliani later claimed the incident may have been related to the Supreme Court ending abortion rights.

“The one thing he said that was political was ‘you’re going to kill women, you’re going to kill women,’” Giuliani told the New York Times.

The 39-year-old suspect, whose name was not released, was charged with second-degree assault involving a person over age 65, law-enforcement sources said.

But video released shortly after the incident failed to convince many viewers that it was a criminal assault.