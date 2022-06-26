'What’s up scumbag?’ Grocery store worker walks up to Rudy Giuliani and smacks his face

A grocery store worker smacked Rudy Giuliani in the face while he was shopping.

The former New York City mayor and Donald Trump campaign lawyer was at a ShopRite on Staten Island shortly before 3:30 p.m. when an employee approached and struck him in the face, reported the New York Post.

“I was shoulder-to-shoulder with Rudy inside ShopRite,” said witness Rita Rugova-Johnson. “We’re talking, and all of a sudden an employee came out of nowhere and open-handedly slapped him in the back and said, ‘Hey, what’s up scumbag?’

“[The attacker] was on duty at the time,” Rugova-Johnson added. “The cops arrested him.”

The 39-year-old suspect, whose name was not released, was charged with second-degree assault involving a person over age 65, law-enforcement sources said.

The State Island man had no prior arrests.

Giuliani was campaigning for his son Andrew, who is running for New York governor.