'Tricking is not a crime!': Rudy Giuliani cops to 'little dirty trick' for vote suppression

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani has admitted to a self-described "little dirty trick" he used to suppress votes from certain communities.

Giuliani, who recently urged supporters of Donald Trump to send the former president at least one dollar to improve his morale after being indicted by a New York grand jury, was on America's Mayor Live speaking with Trump allies Steve Bannon and Kari Lake when he said he would share a "dirty little trick" with them. Bannon immediately replied, "A dirty trick in New York? I'm shocked."

"By Republicans!" Giuliani answered. Bannon responded with, "Republicans don't do dirty little tricks."

But Bannon was wrong, because Giuliani outlined the trick, which he says he successfully used in 1993 to keep "illegals" from voting.

In the clip, which was published by the Guardian, Giuliani explains how his team specifically went to Hispanic neighborhoods and handed out cards suggesting that voters should bring green cards or risk being picked up by INS.

"After the election, the Clinton civil rights division investigated me," Giuliani said, adding that he was on vacation when he found out his actions were being looked at for potentially violating civil rights.

"Think about it. What civil rights did we violate?" Giuliani says he explained at the time he learned about the government probe.

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Fox News hosts are worried they might be next to be fired after Tucker Carlson: report

"They don't have civil rights," Giuliani said, speaking of undocumented immigrants. "All we did was prevent people who can't vote from voting."

He added, "Maybe we tricked them, but tricking is not a crime."

You can watch the video below or at this link: