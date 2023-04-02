Rudy Giuliani begs Trump supporters to 'send a buck' for 'his morale'
Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani (left) and President Donald Trump (right). Image via Don Emmert/AFP.

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani on Sunday urged supporters of Donald Trump to send the former president at least one dollar to improve his morale after being indicted by a New York grand jury.

On his WABC radio program, Giuliani said supporters should not come out to protest when Trump is arrested on Tuesday even if the former president asked them to.

"Do not protest," he insisted. "I'm telling you, Tuesday, Trump people, particularly the Trump people, you know, but even if you're not a Trump person, please don't protest don't. Frankly, I don't care if he asks you to or not."

Giuliani predicted that "they" would insert paid "agitators" to create violent conditions at the Manhattan courthouse where Trump will be arraigned.

The former mayor went on to make a plea for donations.

"Send him a buck if you can't afford anything else," Giuliani advised. "Send him a buck. That's all. He'll take that. I mean, he'll love it. You send him a buck."

"Do you realize how terrific it is for his morale to know that his fundraising is going through the roof?" he added.

Listen to the audio clip below from WABC or at the link.

